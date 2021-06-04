WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Pubic Health Department (ICPHD) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Illinois residents age 18 and older today until 3:30 p.m.
The clinic will be using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Iroquois County Public Health Department is located at 1001 E Grant Street, Watseka, IL 60970.
Attendees can walk in or schedule an appointment online at signupgenius.com/go/10C0C48A5AA2BABFEC34-june. Call ICPHD at (815) 432-2483 to schedule over the phone.
Individuals are required to bring a valid form of photo ID.
Wearing a face covering and clothing with access to the upper arm and allowing at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination are recommended.
More information on upcoming clinics in Iroquois County can be found at ICPHD's website, co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department, or Facebook page.
