BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, as part of Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.
The clinic will be in partnership with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and the festival.
“As the largest-attended event held in Bourbonnais, the Friendship Festival Committee felt the opportunity to host a vaccination clinic was important to the overall health and wellness of the community,” Bourbonnais Friendship Festival Chairman Bob Steinke said in a press release. “We want to make it convenient. Get vaccinated, get some festival food, listen to some local talent, hop on the carnival rides and safely enjoy the family-friendly event.”
The community room located downstairs within the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, will house the vaccination site.
Walk-ins are welcome. Pre-registration is not required but can be completed via the Kankakee County Health Department Facebook page beginning June 11.
The clinic will be offering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine for adults or Pfizer’s two-dose vaccination for those ages 12 and older.
If you receive a first dose of Pfizer on June 26, your second dose will be administered on Monday, July 19, at the Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Clinic attendees are asked to bring identification for age verification. Minors are required to be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian. No proof of health insurance is needed to receive the vaccine.
For inquiries about the vaccination clinic, call Debbie Caise at 815-928-6205.
For the five-day schedule of Bourbonnais Friendship Festival events, visit bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.