KANKAKEE — Kankakee County administered 1,652 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past seven days as of Friday, less than half of the previous week’s total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
As of that same date, there were 26,699 fully vaccinated people in the county, which IDPH reports to be 24.27 percent of the county population. That’s up .9 percent from the week prior.
In the county, 68.17 percent of the 65+ population and 31.19 percent of those 16-64 are fully vaccinated.
Kankakee County has provided 57,981 vaccine doses in total as of Friday evening. IDPH may receive data from providers up to 72 hours late.
The Kankakee County Health Department held a vaccine clinic on Tuesday and assisted AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee in administering drive-thru single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday.
“It looks like there may be some left over,” Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said of the drive-thru clinic, which offers vaccines without advance registration.
Vaccination numbers have slowed across the state and nation for a few weeks. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that unused vaccine doses in some states can be redistributed to other states with more demand.
Bevis said that because of lowering demand, the health department only held one clinic last week. Riverside Healthcare has stopped using its mass vaccination site and is operating smaller clinics at its satellite offices.
“Then they don’t have to put out a lot of staff and equipment and things like that that then are not going to get used,” Bevis said.
Since March, the percent of vaccinated population in Kankakee County has hovered lower than most counties, but now 17 counties are below it. The population of Illinois is 34.02 percent vaccinated as of Friday.
The seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered has dropped from 532 doses on April 30 to 236 on Friday.
“I think still at least for the next month, we’re going to slowly get those numbers to increase,” Bevis said. “A lot of the counties around us are at 30 percent, we’re at 24.”
Several second-dose clinics, including one facilitated by National Guard from last month’s Moderna clinic, are on the books for this month.
The health department is looking into popping up vaccination tents at events, allowing for more walk-ins and trying other approaches to reach people who want vaccinations to be more convenient to them, according to Bevis.
“We might try an evening [clinic] to see if we accommodate individuals that are working and can’t get there during the day but might be willing to get there after hours, and then possibly looking at some weekend activity also,” Bevis said.
However, county health officials are preparing for a new age group to become eligible for vaccination. Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to be authorized for use in 12- to 15-year-olds next week by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and a federal advisory committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.
Bevis said the Pfizer vaccine’s ultra-cold storage requirements pose a challenge for pharmacies and small providers to house.
“We might see a surge of interest for a brief period of time as parents then flock to the locations where those vaccination events might then be offering that to get their children vaccinated, especially with summer and the youth sports,” Bevis said.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that local physicians can offer vaccine doses to patients.
Bevis said that doctors have to apply to get an individual vaccine allotment through the state; they will not be included in the health department’s dosage orders.
“These physicians know their patients, they know their histories,” Bevis said. “If the patients have any questions or concerns, they can get those answered through their physician.”
