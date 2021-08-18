More COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming up through the end of August.
On Saturday, clinics will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School and Momence High School for anyone age 12 and older. Staff at both locations will be administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those who attended prior clinics, but they will also bring first doses of Pfizer for those 12 and older or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults. Regular school immunizations will also be offered at Momence.
Momence High School is located at 101 N. Franklin St. and BBCHS is at 700 W. North St, Bradley.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will host a clinic at Bethel Baptist Church, 119 W. Bethel Drive, Bourbonnais, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday. Contact the church at 815-932-9814 or visit bit.ly/BethelClinic to register.
Every Tuesday, the Kankakee County Health Department administers vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 12 and older. Call 815-802-9449 to make an appointment.
The Iroquois County Public Health Department also has COVID-19 vaccine available by appointment from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
