WATSEKA – The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, will be hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics for qualified individuals this week, according to a press release.
The following clinics are currently being scheduled at Iroquois Memorial Hospital:
- Moderna Vaccination Clinic (Illinois residents, age 18 and older) - Wednesday, April 14.
- Pfizer Vaccination Clinic (Illinois residents, age 16 and older) – Thursday, April 15.
- Johnson & Johnson Vaccination Clinic (Iroquois County residents, age 18 and older) – Friday, April 16.
Visit co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department or ICPHD's Facebook page for online registration, or call ICPHD at (815) 432-2483 to schedule over the phone.
This vaccine is available by appointment only.
Attendees will be asked to enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the hospital and are required to bring a valid form of photo ID. Individuals who are wheelchair bound or in need of additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building.
At this time, the COVID-19 vaccine is free and written documentation from the individual’s primary care physician is not required.
Patients will need to wear a face covering and clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.
Call ICPHD to reschedule if you do not feel well the day of your appointment or are in isolation or quarantine.
