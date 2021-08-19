Schools on probation

Gov. JB Pritzker had previously warned that schools who choose to flout the state's mask mandate could have their status revoked by the ISBE. On Wednesday, a state official confirmed 26 school districts were "on probation" and that five districts were previously on "nonrecognized status."

Among those on probation are 3 Livingston County districts: Cornell CCSD 426, Odell CCSD 435 and Flanagan-Cornell District 74.

Under the state’s administrative code, schools can be placed on probation for “deficiencies that present a health hazard or a danger to students or staff.” When that happens, the schools are given 60 days to submit a plan for correcting the deficiency and, if they fail to do so, risk losing their state recognition altogether.