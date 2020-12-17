SPRINGFIELD — The state has been advised it will receive roughly half of the shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations that it originally expected from the federal government for the next two weeks, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday.
Next week’s national shipment was originally slated to include approximately 8 million vaccine doses but is now expected to include only 4.3 million. The following week’s shipment was to include 8.8 million doses but was reduced to 4.3 million as well. Because the vaccine is being distributed on a population basis, each state will have their doses cut proportionally, Pritzker said.
Pritzker said the news was dictated by Gen. Gustave Perna, who is chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s vaccination effort. The vaccine is manufactured by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNtech.
“This development will likely cut our state's projected Pfizer shipments this month by roughly half,” Pritzker said. “The same is true across the rest of the nation. This does not affect vaccine shipments that already arrived at our Strategic National Stockpile on Monday as part of our initial 109,000 doses for this week. Shipments to regional destinations across the state remain on schedule.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said final expected numbers have not been decided for future shipments as estimates are changing on “literally an hourly basis.” She said the state did not have information as to why the anticipated shipment was cut in half.
Ezike also said while the vaccine is promising and the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic, continued social distancing, masking and avoiding large gatherings are needed until the vaccine is widely administered. It’s also important for a majority of Illinoisans to take the vaccine in order for it to be effective on a broad scale, she said.
“If they don't come out of the ultra-cold freezers and get into the arms of individuals, we make no progress on this pandemic,” she said.
Thus far, the vaccine has been administered to health care workers in Illinois, although long-term care residents are also in the first tier to receive it. The federal government has a contract with CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies to administer those shots.
