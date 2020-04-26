On Sunday, the state announced it had recorded 2,126 more positive cases of the virus in Illinois since the day prior.
And while that may seem like a significant jump, both local and state officials say it is expected. Heading into the weekend, officials with the Kankakee County Health Department reported that they expected to significant rise in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks.
"This is no cause for panic as this rise is largely contributed to an increase in availability of testing supplies, increase in locations performing testing and subsequently an increase in the number of tests being performed throughout the county," a post on the KCHD's official Facebook page read. "There will also continue to be increased testing at long-term care facilities who have confirmed COVID-19 cases which will contribute to our overall confirmed case counts."
With the state reporting Sunday that 13,335 test results were recorded in the last 24 hours, the local health department it won't yet be able to report testing numbers "due to the complex nature of multiple facilities conducting, processing and reporting testing which makes reporting timely and accurate statistics difficult."
Gov. JB Pritzker has said that meeting the 10,000 per-day threshold gives medical professionals and state officials a more accurate understanding of COVID-19’s impact on communities across Illinois. That threshold was reached Sunday for the third day in a row, state officials say.
The governor said at his daily briefing in Chicago Sunday that any resident who has COVID-19-related symptoms, as well as first responders who are in any state of health, can receive a test.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 59 more lives lost from the virus since Saturday as residents died in six counties. That brings Illinois’ total COVID-19 impact to 43,903 confirmed cases in 96 of 102 counties and 1,933 total deaths. Of the 4,595 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state as of midnight Sunday, Pritzker said, 1,267 are in an intensive care unit, with 772 on ventilators.
In Kankakee County, the last coronavirus-related death was reported on April 23. The county's death count has stood at 26 since.
Preventative measures
Pritzker also said at his Sunday briefing that social distancing remains an important prevention strategy. By standing in large groups not wearing masks, “you’re literally putting everyone around you in danger,” the governor said.
In response to reports of a large party in the Chicago area, he added those who refuse to shelter at home “have violated not only the intention of the order that we’ve put out, but also they’ve violated the trust of their friends and family.”
Local law enforcement has the authority to enforce the orders. Pritzker said he asked police departments to first remind residents who are not social distancing or wearing a mask that they must do so. If residents refuse, officers can arrest them for reckless conduct.
When questioned about schooling in the state, Pritzker said school administrators and teachers should spend time this summer preparing for in-person education and improving their e-learning curriculum.
“It is still unclear what things will look like over the summer and the fall,” he said. “But without knowing the answer, e-learning is an important thing for us to develop either way.”
Pritzker said the pandemic highlighted how many districts were unprepared to administer e-learning. In response, the State Board of Education has financial resources available to assist them in bulking up their programs.
“I think that in the future, we’ll be using e-learning more and more, even in the absence of a pandemic,” the governor added.
Rebecca Anzel of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
