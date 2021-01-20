If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, according to state officials, Region 7 is on target to move to Tier 1 on Thursday. Comprised of Kankakee and Will counties, Region 7 is currently one of only two regions of the state to still be under Tier 3 mitigations.
Among a long list of restrictions, Tier 3 prohibits indoor dining and bar service, shuts down video gaming centers, and closes indoor fitness classes. Tier 1 will allow for indoor dining with limited capacity and restrictions in place, among other allowances.
The other region current under Tier 3 mitigations is Region 6, which includes the east-central portion of the state. That region, according to state officials, will return to Phase 4. That will mean that gaming and casinos, hotels, indoor fitness classes, offices and cultural institutions are able to reopen without tier restrictions.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,081,354 cases, including 18,398 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,121 specimens for a total 14,984,649. As of last night, 3,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 722 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The following deaths were reported today:
• Kankakee County: a female in her 80s
• Iroquois County: a female in her 90s
• Will County: 2 males in their 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 1 female in her 80s and 1 male in his 80s
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 13–19, 2021 is 5.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 13–19, 2021 is 6.8%.
As of last night, 864,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,388,200. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 537,740 vaccines administered, including 86,180 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 29,008 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,869 doses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.