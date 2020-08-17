Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced fresh restrictions Sunday for southwestern Illinois after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
The rules, effective Tuesday, include limiting meetings and social events to the lesser of 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity and closing bars and casinos at 11 p.m. The restrictions apply to seven counties, including Madison, Bond, St. Clair, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.
The restrictions follow three straight days of a positive test rate of 8% or higher. Illinois’ current statewide average is 4.1%.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have made it clear that neither arbitrary dates on a calendar nor political pressure will dictate Illinois’ efforts to protect our people,” Pritzker said in a statement. “If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won’t hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health.”
Illinois reported 1,562 new confirmed cases and 18 deaths Sunday. Overall, there’s been 206,081 confirmed cases and 7,744 deaths.
Also Sunday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot again warned of rising coronavirus rates, saying young people are behind the recent uptick.
“We’ve just got to break through to young people that they are not immune to this virus,” she said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
Lightfoot said there’s also been an increase among Latinos, which officials are addressing by working with community groups.
On Friday, Illinois reported its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 infections in more than two months
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!