Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have announced new COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties.
The new rules will go into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and include an end to indoor dining and bar service for at least the next 14 days.
According to a press release from the state, the area has maintained an 8 percent positivity for three days, leading to the change.
For Region 7, mitigation measures taking effect Wednesday include the following:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity
- No party buses
Gaming and casinos are to close at 11 p.m. and are limited to 25 percent capacity, as well as those mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable.
These mitigations do not currently apply to schools and the measures will remain in effect over a 14-day period after which time more stringent mitigation measures can be implemented if metrics do not improve.
Region 4, the Metro East region, which is already operating under additional mitigations, continues to report increasing COVID-19 positivity rates and will have until Sept. 2 at its current mitigation level before the state must move to impose further mitigation in the region.
This report will be updated.
