The Illinois Department of Public Health reorganized its COVID-19 contact-tracing efforts because of the surging number of cases statewide.
As of Jan. 14, all positive cases go through a centralized system that will initiate contact with an automated text and prioritizes higher risk groups.
“The goal of the centralized contact tracing is to make sure that the people that are at higher risk for severe illness or death are the ones that we are contact tracing,” said Kristen Dozier, the clinic coordinator at the Kankakee County Health Department. “We want to make sure that we can get them linked to treatments or any options they have available before the COVID would get worse.”
Since Dec. 28, 2021, all positive cases associated with a cellphone number will receive a text stating “IDPH COVID: There is important info for you.”
It will include a phone number to call (312-777-1999) and a website (bit.ly/IDPHtracing).
Calling the number will opt the text recipient in for an interview with an IPDH representative, and the link will provide information.
Dozier said this message and all texts from IDPH about COVID-19 come from the number 69298.
“When they’re tested for COVID, it’s important for them, if they have an available cell phone number, to give that at the time of testing because we can make sure that everybody gets the text information,” Dozier said.
When a person gets tested for COVID-19 and has a positive result, the lab shares the person’s contact information with IDPH so contact tracers can check on the person, make sure they are getting proper treatment and trace who else they might have been in contact with if they agree to answer questions.
The health department previously had the responsibility of contacting new positive cases within the county. Any people they failed to contact within 48 hours were then put in the queue of the State Contact Tracing Surge Center, which was developed to take some of the burden off local health departments.
Now, all positive cases will first be processed through IDPH’s centralized system and most confirmed cases will be handled by the Surge Center, with their first priority being the over 65 population.
Individuals in this group will receive an additional text if they do not respond to the first message.
Local health departments will focus on congregate settings like long-term care facilities and provide outbreak support.
“They’ll work cases and we’ll work cases as we are able to outside of those criteria,” Dozier said.
Kankakee County Health Department is keeping all five of its contact tracers, with a sixth starting later this month, and its supervisors to address these needs, Dozier said.
“I think that’ll give us the capacity to really work with the local facilities and to do the contact tracing with those that are at the highest risk of severe illness or death,” she said. “And we won’t be so overwhelmed with the number of cases that are coming in.”
Dozier estimated the health department was handling potentially 100 contact tracing calls a day, between those outgoing and incoming. She said the length of the calls varies, but most are about a half-hour.
Schools, which already had to report positive cases to the health department, will take on an even more active role in contact-tracing students and workers within their buildings.
“So it’s not really changing too much from them, but it’s just that they won’t get the call from us on those students [who test positive] for contact tracing anymore,” Dozier said.
The health department will still be able to access all cases reported to IDPH so they can look for any potential clusters or outbreaks and can request to take on those cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.