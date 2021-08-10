As the director of nursing at Harvest View Senior Living in Herscher, Jamie Sparenberg remembers the fear her residents experienced when the COVID-19 pandemic first started.
“They were not educated, so we worked a lot on that,” she said. “A few of them actually thought that it was in the air, so they wouldn’t leave the room. They just wanted to be a recluse, so we had to educate them that it’s OK to go outside and sit on your patio.”
With precautions in place and in-person visits shut down for a while, the facility fought off COVID-19 until vaccinations were made available at Harvest View in January.
“Once the vaccination rolled through, it was kind of like the entire demeanor of the facility changed,” Sparenberg said. “Everybody was happier. It was like a weight was lifted, you could just feel the tension, you know, being removed from the building.”
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control and Protection require long-term care facilities to self-report their COVID and vaccination levels at least once per week.
Of the six Kankakee County facilities that receive federal dollars and have data publicly available, none have reached 75 percent of employees vaccinated, a benchmark the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living set for the end of June.
All six facilities have 60 percent or higher of residents vaccinated but between 25 percent and 65 percent of staff vaccinated, as of July 25.
Just under 60 percent of nursing home staff have been vaccinated across Illinois.
“The data that we’re seeing shows that nursing homes are drastically behind the benchmark for vaccination, and that is directly tied to the quality of life and care residents are going to be able to receive,” said Lori Hendren, associate state director of AARP Illinois.
While COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped steadily since the vaccine’s debut, including in nursing homes, the recent resurgence caused by the Delta variant is raising alarm because it is more contagious.
With care workers unvaccinated, health officials say there is a greater chance for coronavirus to be spread from outside a facility to elderly people who might have already weakened immune systems.
Local rankings
The location that receives public funding with the highest staff vaccination rate is Ascension Living Heritage Village in Kankakee with 61.91 percent.
“We are proud of our vaccination rates and continue to encourage our residents, staff and resident families to get vaccinated,” a representative from Ascension said in a statement. “Our participation rates continue to increase month over month.”
Joining other corporations, Ascension began to require employees to be vaccinated at all locations on July 27.
At Harvest View — a private facility with a staff of around 50 and a 42-bed capacity — the focus has been more on education than regulation.
“We have provided clinics to make it easy for [staff] to get the vaccine, but we leave it up to their choice as we do feel that it is really up to them,” Sparenberg said.
Now, 100 percent of residents and 70 percent of staff are vaccinated, according to Sparenberg.
She saw getting vaccinated as a duty and got the shot at the first clinic Harvest View held in January.
“I can’t promote something that I don’t believe in myself,” she said. “We work in health care, you have to want to protect people, you want to take care of people, that is what we are bred to do.”
Sparenberg understands that some people have their own reasoning for not wanting a vaccine, but she wants to make sure her workers receive accurate and factual information about the vaccine and have a chance to ask questions.
“Sometimes with larger corporations, they just don’t have the time or the staffing to do it, but I take that time with my people because I feel it’s necessary,” she said.
Collecting data
Facilities that offer rehabilitation or short-term care options may have more turnover with residents and staff, making the employee vaccination data tracking and education less consistent.
Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health incorporated the CDC and CMS data into its vaccine database at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-data, which now displays a map of facilities with color-coded percentages of vaccinations and can be filtered by county.
AARP Illinois helped advocate for this change, and AARP gave feedback to CMS to make existing public data more transparent in a July letter.
“Family members need to understand what is truly happening in the facility and know that their residents and their loved ones are protected,” Hendren said. “They need to understand that they’re on track with vaccination and if the staff is vaccinated.”
AARP operates its own data dashboard, which tracks nursing home data beyond cases and vaccinations to staffing and PPE shortages.
As for how facilities can improve their staff vaccination rates, Hendren emphasized that actual conversations between employers and staff are important, which Sparenberg echoed.
“We’re a prime example of the conversations working, the vaccinations working; we’ve been able to stay 100 percent COVID-free here,” Sparenberg said.
