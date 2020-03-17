All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting today (Tuesday, March 17).
A statement from the local office said, “This decision protects the population we serve — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and our employees during the coronavirus pandemic. However, we are still able to provide critical services.”
Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone and through socialsecurity.gov.
Social Security officials encourage those needing assistance to first try to find answers at socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.
The website allows you to do the following:
• apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online
• check the status of an application or appeal
• request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas)
• print a benefit verification letter
If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, you can reach the Kankakee office by calling 855-807-8801 or (TTY) 815-937-3255.
