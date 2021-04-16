Daily Journal staff report
Students at Bradley Central Middle School will return to full remote learning from April 19-30 thanks to seven positive cases of COVID-19, according to a letter to parents signed by Bradley Central Principal Mark Kohl and Superintendent Scott Goselin.
In the letter dated Friday, April 16, the administrators emphasized that the measure only applies to Bradley Central. Bradley West and Bradley East students will continue with in-person learning.
The announcement said that since the students returned from spring break, six students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, the letter says, 94 students have been quarantined due to being in close contact with an infected person.
“The health and safety of Bradley Central students and staff is our highest priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus,” the letter reads. “We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health.”
Also on pause are athletic teams and extracurricular activities. There will be no practices or games until students return to in-person learning on Monday, May 3.
