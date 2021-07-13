There will be several opportunities this week and beyond to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
In Kankakee County, the Illinois Department of Public Health will offer vaccinations at the following locations:
• Wednesday, July 14: 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bradley Public Library, 296 Fulton Ave., Bradley.
• Thursday, July 15: There will be a Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic with Northern Illinois Food Bank from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pembroke Fellowship Church, 13279 E. 5000S Road, Pembroke Township. Register at prism.org/PembrokeFellowshipChurch.
• Saturday, July 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Agape Community Outreach Mission, 196 Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
• Saturday, July 17: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Taste of Our CommUNITY event in Martin Luther King Park, 13675 E. Central, Pembroke Township.
• Saturday, July 17: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Touch a Truck event in Bird Park in Kankakee. Vaccinations at this event will be offered by the Kankakee County Health Department, which will also offer car seat safety checks.
• Wednesday, July 21: Kankakee Trinity United Methodist Church will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church located at 936 S. Third Ave., Kankakee. It will offer the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is available for anyone age 12 and older. Second-dose appointments are scheduled for Aug. 11. To sign up, call the church at 815-932-8151 or visit at bit.ly/TrinityUnitedClinic.
Iroquois County
The Iroquois County Public Health Department is partnering with Iroquois Memorial Hospital to hold Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the hospital throughout July.
The clinics will be available by appointment or walk-in to Illinois residents age 12 and older from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays, July 14, July 21 and July 28; and from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, July 15, July 22 and July 29. The clinics will be at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka.
Clients will be asked to enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the building and bring a valid form of photo ID. Individuals in need of additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first-dose appointment.
ICPHD can also schedule individual vaccination appointments at its office from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Visit bit.ly/ICPHDsignup or call ICPHD at 815-432-2483 to schedule an appointment.
