KANKAKEE — As the county, state and nation continue to adjust to restrictions and concerns associated with the spread of the coronavirus, local leaders of The Salvation Army say they remain committed to their mission of Doing The Most Good for all those in need throughout Kankakee County.
The nonprofit will continue to provide as many of its services and programs as possible, while still taking the necessary health precautions, according to a press release. This means that there may be temporary adjustments to the ways we serve. The best ways to stay up to date on any future changes and ask any questions is to follow us online at The Salvation Army Kankakee Facebook page and sakankakee.org.
Currently, the Kankakee County communities will see the following changes to local Salvation Army operations:
• The Dine-In Soup Kitchen program is suspended until further notice. Alternatively, “to-go” lunches will still be available Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m.
• The walk-through food pantry program is suspended until further notice. Alternatively, pre-packaged food pantry boxes will be available at the Social Ministries office door (530 E. Court St., Kankakee) from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays while resources remain available.
• Sheltering services are still available. Case Management for those seeking assistance with shelter, financial/utility assistance, and other case management services is available by appointment, as the waiting area will be closed to avoid close quarters crowds gathering. To make an appointment, call 815-933-8421. If you do not have access to a telephone, you can make an appointment at the Social Ministries Office door.
• VITA tax preparation services are suspended tentatively until April 1.
• Bible study and fellowship groups are suspended until further notice.
• Family Thrift Store operations will be closed to the general public until further notice, and donations of goods will no longer be accepted at the store.
• Sunday Morning Worship services will be live-streamed on The Salvation Army Kankakee Facebook page in place of traditionally meetings.
• The administrative office will be closed to walk-ins, but staff will remain available by phone/email during business hours. Pastoral Care is also available to those in need.
