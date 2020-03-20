Officials are announcing the second confirmed coronavirus case in Kankakee County. This case is related to the first case that was announced Thursday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed Friday evening that the second case is a female in her 80s who had contact with the first individual, who is a man in his in 70s.
The second case was tested at Amita St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Kankakee County Health Department is continuing to work closely with IDPH as well as Amita St. Mary’s Hospital and Riverside Healthcare to prevent further spread of the disease.
As more testing is being conducted, county officials say they expect to have a rise in the number of confirmed positive cases in the county.
