KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department is now offering second COVID-19 booster doses to eligible individuals following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization earlier this week.
A second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine can improve protection against severe COVID-19, according to emerging evidence cited by the FDA, and is now available to populations with higher risks of severe illness.
People age 50 and older and certain immunocompromised individuals 12 and older are eligible to get a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after receiving their initial booster dose.
Vaccinations are available on a walk-in basis every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the health department, located at 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee. There is no cost and no insurance information is collected.
For more information, visit @KankakeeHealth on Facebook.
