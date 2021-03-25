KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for a clinic, according to a press release.
Due to limited supply and current restrictions, the schedule is open to patients who live or work in Kankakee County and are 65 and older or over 30 with underlying health conditions.
The clinic will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Kankakee Junior High School, 2250 E. Crestwood St., Kankakee.
Riverside requires that vaccine appointments be scheduled using a myRiverside MyChart account online at riversidemychart.org or through the myRiverside app. For assistance with using MyChart, call the MyChart Help Desk at 815-928-6000, which is open Monday through Friday.
People scheduled to get vaccinated at the clinic are asked to wear loose-fitting clothing with easy arm access. Riverside advises those attending to plan on staying at the clinic for 15 to 30 minutes after vaccination to be monitored for reactions.
If you are receiving the first dose in a two-dose series, you will need to schedule your second dose appointment before leaving the clinic.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at riversidehealthcare.org/vaccine.
