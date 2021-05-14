KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 vaccines six days a week for individuals who are 12 and older.
Kids ages 12 to 17 will need a legal guardian present to receive a vaccine. As more age groups are approved to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, appointments will open for them to schedule.
Currently, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use 12- to 17-year-olds. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines have not been approved for this age group.
Vaccination appointments are available at a variety of Riverside locations and can be scheduled through myRiverside MyChart online at riversidemychart.org or by downloading the myRiverside app.
Call the MyChart Help Desk at 815-928-6000, open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for assistance with scheduling an appointment or creating an account.
Those getting the vaccine are advised to wear loose-fitting clothing with easy arm access and to plan to stay 15 to 30 minutes after vaccination for monitoring.
If you are receiving the first dose in a two-dose series, you will need to schedule your second dose appointment before leaving the clinic.
More information about COVID-19 vaccines at Riverside can be found at riversidehealthcare.org/vaccine.
