KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available on April 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those who are 18+ and live or work in Kankakee County.
The clinic will be located at Riverside West Kankakee, 1905 W Court St, Kankakee.
Vaccine appointments must be scheduled through myRiverside MyChart online at riversidemychart.org or by downloading the app. The MyChart Help Desk at (815) 928-6000, can assist people with registering Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.