KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare will be providing COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine shots today at the Riverside West Kankakee location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Riverside West Kankakee is located at 1905 W. Court St., Kankakee.
The schedule is open to individuals who are 16 and older. Those ages 16 and 17 will need a guardian present.
While the FDA has temporarily paused the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still available.
Appointments can be scheduled through myRiverside MyChart online at riversidemychart.org or by downloading the myRiverside app. The MyChart Help Desk at 815-928-6000 can assist with using MyChart Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those getting the vaccine:
• Must schedule the COVID-19 vaccine in MyChart.
• Wear loose fitting clothing with easy arm access.
• Plan on staying at the clinic for 15 to 30 minutes after vaccination to be monitored for reactions.
If you are receiving the first dose in a two-dose series, you will need to schedule your second dose appointment before leaving the clinic.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at riversidehealthcare.org/vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.