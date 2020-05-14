MANTENO — A resident of the state-run Manteno Veterans Home who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The resident, who is not being identified, had been in hospice for several months.
The news came during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily briefing on Wednesday as he discussed the state’s strategy for dealing with the coronavirus’ spread at long-term care facilities.
The Manteno facility has had 30 residents of 220 and 19 employees of 307 test positive for the virus between April and May, and all residents have been tested recently. All positive residents and others contacted by them have been isolated.
At the LaSalle Veterans’ Home one of 153 residents and none of the 219 staff have tested positive, while five of 51 residents and none of the 78 staff members at the Anna Veterans Home have tested positive. Some staff tests were still pending at the location. There were no known positive residents or staff at the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy, although more than 200 residents and 50 staff were awaiting results.
Pritzker said the state is testing residents even at long-term care facilities that do not have positive cases of the virus, as almost half of the state’s 3,792 COVID-19-related deaths can be tied to such facilities.
“IDPH has prioritized testing at long-term care facilities and to our vulnerable populations where infection is more likely to lead higher severity cases, especially amongst communities of color,” he said.
Those at state-run veterans homes face the same precautions as all long-term care facilities in Illinois, he said.
Since March 5, all visitors and staff have been screened before entry into the facilities, and by March 10, all vendors were barred from visiting facilities and off-campus activities and on-site construction projects were canceled. Family visits were confined to end-of-life visits as well.
He said the state has provided 30,000 tests to 129 facilities around the state. He said the state has also distributed personal protective equipment to all 102 counties, and local health departments distribute it to long-term care facilities.
“Our state and stockpile always provides a backup for them, and is not the primary supplier for private business, such as nursing homes,” he said. “Having state government fulfill each individual request would not be efficient, or in any way, manageable.”
Still, he said, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and IDPH have coordinated an effort to directly deliver PPE to more than 1,200 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the state. Those shipments began on April 30 and have reached more than 85 percent of the facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!