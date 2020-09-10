The statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate hit its lowest point since July 26 on Wednesday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,337 new cases of the virus among 48,029 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.
The rolling seven-day average positivity rate was driven downward to 3.7 percent after Wednesday saw a 2.8 percent one-day positivity rate.
That came as Region 7 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan — which includes Kankakee and Will counties — saw its fourth straight day below an 8 percent positivity rate, the threshold at which the state increases economic restrictions in an effort to mitigate spread. The rate in Region 7 was 7.4 percent as of Sunday. That was still higher than the 6.5 percent rate at which the state would start to relax some of the region’s added mitigations, which include closing bars and restaurants to indoor service.
The additional mitigations for Region 7 were put in place on Aug. 26 and were to be in effect for 14 days before review. During a press conference on Aug. 25, Gov. JB Pritzker outlined the requirements for exiting the mitigation phase. If the average positivity rate stays at 6.5 percent or lower for 14 days, the region will return to Phase 4 restrictions under the Restore Illinois plan, Pritzker said.
If the average positivity rate stays between 6.5 and 8 percent, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to monitor the region to determine if additional restrictions are needed or if they can be removed.
If the average positivity rate stays at 8 percent or higher for 14 days, more stringent restrictions will be applied, Pritzker said.
In Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border and is also under additional restrictions, the positivity rate remained stubbornly high as of Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a percentage point from the day prior to 9.9 percent.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
