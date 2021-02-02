SPRINGFIELD — Region 7, including Kankakee and Will counties, moved to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan Monday, according to The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Indoor dining and drinking is permitted for parties of up to 10 people socially distanced from other parties in the guidelines, IDPH said. Select indoor recreation facilities can operate with less than 50 customers or at 50% of facility capacity, while museums have a capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy, according to IDPH.
Meetings and social gatherings are also allowed to operate with a limit of 50 people or 50% of room capacity, IDPH said.
Phase 4 guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.
IDPH said it will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19. If data shows the region is trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, it could be reinstituted into a higher tier with increased measures.
Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 are now in Phase 4, according to IDPH.
Additional information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.