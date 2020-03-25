As public transportation is considered an essential service under Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "stay at home" order, River Valley Metro will continue to operate. The order allows for travel for essential activities, such as travel to and from work, the grocery store, medical services and more. Riders are asked refrain from using any River Valley Metro Services for prohibited travel.
You can find a complete list of allowed usage at rivervalleymetro.com.
While the bus service continues, the Metro Centre in Bourbonnais is now closed to the public and will be reopened when the executive order expires.
Due to the closure of pass outlets, all River Valley Metro services will be free during the duration of the governor's executive order.
