Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOWFALL AND SLIPPERY TRAVEL OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY... A FAST MOVING WEATHER SYSTEM WILL BRING A PERIOD OF LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOW FOR ANY EARLY MORNING COMMUTERS. ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM A COATING TO 1-2" IN SOME LOCATIONS. THE HIGHER AMOUNTS WILL LIKELY OCCUR IN A CORRIDOR BOUNDED ROUGHLY BY LASALLE-PERU TO JOLIET TO GARY ON THE NORTH AND CHENOA TO KANKAKEE TO KOUTS INDIANA ON THE SOUTH. MOST ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR ON GRASS, BUT IT IS COLD ENOUGH THAT A COATING MAY RESULT IN SLIPPERY TRAVEL ON SOME ROADWAYS. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO BE PREPARED FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME TRAVEL IMPACTS WEDNESDAY MORNING. LEAVE EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.