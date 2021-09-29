Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations are now available for eligible individuals locally following the Illinois Department of Public Health adoption of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.
Who is eligible for a booster?
“It basically includes a lot of people, starting at age 18 on up, based upon certain medical conditions and their risk of exposure maybe because of their work,” Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis said Monday.
In its recommendation, the CDC distinguished between groups who should and who may get a booster.
People 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings and people 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should get a Pfizer booster at least six months after they completed the original two-dose series of Pfizer’s vaccine, the CDC recommended.
After evaluating individual benefits and risks, people 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions and people 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot, CDC said, at least six months after becoming fully vaccinated with Pfizer.
Retail and medical environments are examples of increased-risk settings, Bevis said.
Who’s giving boosters?
Local pharmacies, grocery stores, hospitals and healthcare providers that have been providing vaccinations along with the health department can give boosters if they stock the Pfizer vaccine, plenty of which is available, Bevis said.
“Any of those individuals can go up to a facility that is offering the vaccines, and provide the information they get asked to demonstrate that they want the booster and should be able to then get it,” Bevis said.
The health department is hosting an appointment-only vaccination clinic with Pfizer shots from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7. It can provide first or second doses for anyone older than 12, third doses for those moderately to severely immunocompromised or boosters for those eligible.
Registration can be completed at signupgenius.com/go/kankakeeoct7pfizer.
“We’re just not sure what kind of a crowd we’ll get yet,” Bevis said.
What do I need to bring?
“... It’s going to be made pretty accessible, that you don’t necessarily have to have a doctor’s note or anything like that to provide this documentation,” Bevis said.
Providers are using the honor system to determine if people qualify for boosters, but they will likely need some proof of prior vaccination.
What about Moderna and Johnson & Johnson?
The booster is only available to people who received a full two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago; mixing vaccine brands is not approved by the CDC or FDA.
“There just haven’t been any studies done on people who mixed and matched because all the studies have been done on specifically Pfizer or Moderna or J&J,” Bevis said.
Moderna has applied to regulators for a booster, which the FDA is considering. Johnson & Johnson has not yet applied for a booster but has released data on a possible booster’s efficacy.
What does the booster approval mean?
“There’s very few vaccines that are out there that don’t typically end up having to have some kind of an annual booster,” Bevis said.
The vaccines, coronavirus and its variants are still new, and the health and science community is continuing to learn and adjust for waning immunity and mutations. The vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious illness and death, Bevis said.
“Now, as we study it more and more every day, we’re seeing that, OK, maybe we need a booster to help strengthen because, obviously, the less who are vaccinated help create and perpetuate the mutations that cause a new variant,” Bevis said.
How will the booster be offered to people in long-term care facilities?
Bevis said the state will manage booster sign-ups and clinics at long-term care facilities, possibly through a federal program with pharmacies similar to the first round of vaccinations, so local health departments can focus on the broader population.
If I am required by work to be fully vaccinated, do I need to get a booster?
No, as of now. Completing the existing two-dose series for Pfizer or Moderna or getting one Johnson & Johnson shot is all that is needed to become “fully vaccinated.”
