The current list of providers in Kankakee County (State on Federal Programs):

Kankakee County Health Department

(815) 802-9449 (Press 1 for English, 2 para Español)

2390 W. Station St • Kankakee, IL 60901

Survey for eligible individuals to register for our vaccine (Kankakee County Residents only)

https://bit.ly/3hTUFYJ

Essential business that would like to request an onsite clinic (Kankakee County essential businesses with over 100 employees).

https://arcg.is/1eOrbC0

Jewel/Osco Drug

https://www.jewelosco.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

655 Main St NW • Bourbonnais, IL 60914

446 S Washington Ave • Kankakee, IL 60901

Kroger Pharmacy

https://www.kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine

633 Armour Rd • Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Meijer

https://clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001

990 N Kinzie Ave • Bradley, IL 60915

Riverside Hospital

https://www.riversidehealthcare.org/services/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

Walgreens

https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp?ban=covid_vaccine_vanity

501 N Convent St • Bourbonnais, IL 60914

1050 Kennedy Dr • Kankakee, IL 60901

222 W Court St • Kankakee, IL 60901

Walmart

https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine

2080 N State Rte. 50 • Bourbonnais, IL 60914

505 Riverstone Pkwy • Kankakee, IL 60901

Vaccinefinder.org

Vaccinefinder.org includes providers enrolled in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which involves vaccines sent to pharmacies separate from the vaccine that the Kankakee County Health Department receives from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Residents can go to Vaccinefinder.org, put in their zip code and range and will then see a list of current providers with contact information to attempt to schedule an appointment.

Source: Kankakee County Health Department