KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,741 new administered COVID-19 vaccine doses Thursday in Kankakee County, the highest one-day total on record for the county.
Kankakee County reported 3,728 doses were administered in the past seven days, which is a 589-dose- increase from the 3,139 doses reported in the previous seven-day period.
Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis estimated that Thursday’s total is about 1.5 percent of the county population.
“With those kinds of vaccine doses available, we can do some serious vaccinations in a short amount of time,” Bevis said.
Between 100 and 300 doses were reported administered on most of the past seven days, according to county providers who report data to IDPH, except for 701 doses on March 2, 564 on March 3, and Thursday’s record high of 1,741.
IDPH may receive data from providers up to 72 hours late.
The Daily Journal reported last week that about 180 Bourbonnais elementary school teachers and staff were scheduled to receive the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 3.”
”The original vaccination events that the health department did for the schools for the county of Kankakee is completed,” Bevis said.
He said that individuals working in schools or part of the 1B group who did not sign up to participate in these original vaccination events but now wish to be vaccinated will have to sign up through the health department or another provider in the county and wait their turn.
The Daily Journal reported last week that about 180 Bourbonnais elementary school teachers and staff were scheduled to receive the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 3.
“The original vaccination events that the health department did for the schools for the county of Kankakee is completed,” Bevis said.
He said that individuals who work in schools or were part of the 1A group who did not sign up to participate in these original vaccination events but now wish to be vaccinated will now have to sign up through the health department or another provider in the county and wait their turn.
Riverside Healthcare also opened a vaccine clinic for 14 hours of appointments on Thursday.
Bevis said that Riverside administered around 1,000 doses on Thursday and the health department did around 300, so local pharmacies probably administered another 400.
Kankakee County has provided 21,377 vaccine doses in total to residents, as of 2 p.m. Friday.
The number of people in the county fully vaccinated is 8,089, which IDPH reports to be 7.35 percent of the total county population. This means that 1,879 people became fully vaccinated since last Friday, when the total was 6,210. The population total is up 1.75 percent from 5.6 percent last Friday.
The seven-day rolling average of doses administered rose to 533, 141 more the previous Friday’s average of 392.
The county’s inventory of vaccines is 5,120, according to data last updated Thursday by IDPH. Kankakee County Health Department has 1,890 doses and community partners are listed to have 3,230.
Supply increased from last week, when on Friday the county health department had 380 doses and community partners had 2,310.
“This week, we did put in an order for almost 2,000 first doses and we are getting almost 1,000 second doses,” Bevis said.
He also expects the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to come to the county soon.
“I’m not quite sure who to yet and how much we will be getting,” he said.
Because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, Bevis is hopeful that it will speed up the vaccination process in the county.
“Each of these shots are safe and approved and recommended,” Bevis said. “Please take whatever is available when you are making your appointment.”
He also encourages residents waiting for the vaccine to sign up on the waiting list at as many pharmacies and providers as they are applicable.
Demographics
The majority of vaccine dose recipients in Kankakee County continued to be white, female and ages 16-64, according to IDPH.
IDPH data lists 83.4 percent of Kankakee County vaccine recipients as white.
Nearly 7 percent of vaccine recipients have identified as Black or African-American, while 2.99 percent identify as Hispanic or Latino. These demographics have increased slightly from the 6.8 percent identified as Black or African-American and 2.8 percent as Hispanic or Latino last week.
A small percentage of county vaccine recipients identify as Asian, 1.13 percent. IDPH’s data also includes 1.45 percent of recipients who identified as another race and 3.78 percent of patients whose race is unknown.
Over half of recipients of the vaccine, 54.2 percent, are between ages 16 and 64. The remaining 45.8 percent are over age 65, according to IDPH. This increased by 2.6 percent from 43.2 percent last Friday.
Nearly 62 percent of receivers of at least one dose are female.
More demographic data is available at IDPH’s website, dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Kankakee.
Since last Friday, Kankakee County moved up four spots to be ranked the 14th last county in Illinois in terms of the combined percentage of the 16-64 and 65+ age groups that have been distributed vaccine doses compared to other counties.
IDPH data lists that Kankakee County has distributed doses to 9.31 percent of the 16-64 age group and 35.95 percent of 65+ residents.
The total of these age groups increased by .71 and 7.15 percent respectively from last Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.