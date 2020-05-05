Riverside Healthcare is offering coronavirus testing to the general public at two upcoming events.
Though you don’t need to be showing symptoms to receive the testing, there is a residency requirement and you’ll be asked to show ID. The two upcoming events are for residents of the city of Kankakee and Iroquois County.
Last week, Riverside conducted mobile testing sites in Sun River Terrace and Pembroke Township.
Kankakee residents may be tested from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at King Middle School, 1440 E. Court St., Kankakee. In Iroquois County, residents may be tested from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Riverside’s Watseka campus at 1490 E. Walnut St.
Participants will be tested while remaining in their vehicles. Those on foot will be asked to maintain social distancing separation, and all are asked to wear a face covering or mask if possible.
There will be no-out-of-pocket expense to receive testing.
Results of the testing will be available in three business days.
Those wishing to be tested during the events must pre-register by calling 815-936-6518.
