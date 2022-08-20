School report cards

St. George Elementary School second-grade students walk to lunch on a September school day.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

In its latest round of guidance for K - 12 schools and early childhood education, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has relaxed its recommendations on quarantine, testing and social distancing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education have adopted the new guidance — which updates previous recommendations, provides considerations for preventing the spread of infectious diseases, and urges schools to use local context and transmission levels to make decisions.

“This updated guidance from the CDC acknowledges the importance of in-person learning by allowing schools to more aptly adjust to changes within their own communities,” said State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala in a news release. “Administrators can have more flexibility to be able to make the necessary adjustments they need to maintain consistent in-person learning.”

Recommended for you