MOMENCE — The Momence Community School District #1 has two confirmed and one suspected cases of COVID-19 among its staff. The district’s first day of school was Monday.
“No students were involved or impacted in any of these cases,” Superintendent Shannon Anderson said in the letter sent to to parents and staff on Wednesday.
The district has notified the Kankakee County Health Department of the cases and have also contacted any individuals who had close contact with the employees who tested positive.
He said the affected employees are following public health protocols to quarantine and are not currently in the school buildings. Anderson said the district is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention as well as local and state health departments.
“We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment,” Anderson said.
