Vaccine

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

MOMENCE — Momence High School is hosting a vaccine clinic that will be open to the public from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

The clinic will be located in the cafeteria at Momence High School, 101 N. Franklin St., Momence, in collaboration with the Kankakee County Health Department.

All types of COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

Individuals 18 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Bring valid ID and vaccination card if applicable.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.