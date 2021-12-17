MOMENCE — Momence High School is hosting a vaccine clinic that will be open to the public from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
The clinic will be located in the cafeteria at Momence High School, 101 N. Franklin St., Momence, in collaboration with the Kankakee County Health Department.
All types of COVID-19 vaccine will be available.
Individuals 18 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Bring valid ID and vaccination card if applicable.
