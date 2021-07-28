MOMENCE — Momence High School is hosting a clinic of COVID-19 vaccinations and other back-to-school immunizations from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, according to a Facebook post from the Kankakee County Health Department.
The clinic will offer the first dose of Pfizer vaccinations to residents above the age of 12 and Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots to anyone over 18.
School immunizations will be available for kindergarten, sixth-grade and senior year students.
The high school is located at 101 N. Franklin St.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. For all other immunizations, bring your vaccination history and insurance information.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is also happening at the Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium at the same date and time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.