Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be hosting a first-dose clinic of Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, available by appointment or walk-in, for Illinois residents age 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The clinic will be located at the ICPHD’s office at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. The second dose for this clinic will be July 20.
The health department also will be hosting Pfizer first dose clinics for Illinois residents 12 and older at Iroquois Memorial Hospital from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
To schedule an appointment online, go to ICPHD’s website, co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department, or Facebook page. Call 815-432-2483 to schedule by phone.
At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. Written documentation from the individual’s primary care physician will not be required.
ICPHD asks those not feeling well on the day of this clinic not attend. Patients are advised to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
