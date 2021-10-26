KANKAKEE — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots are now available for those eligible in Kankakee County after being authorized by federal and state health officials last week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel approved recommendations for the two emergency-authorized brands Thursday following the lead of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as the option to “mix and match” the brand of the original dose cycle and booster.
The eligibility requirements for Moderna’s booster are the same as the booster of the other mRNA vaccine, Pfizer, that was approved weeks ago.
People over 65, long-term care residents and people aged 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions who received Moderna’s vaccine are recommended to get a booster at least six months after their last shot, according to the CDC. Adults with underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure from occupational or institutional settings may receive a Moderna booster.
Those 18 and older who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine are recommended to get a booster dose anytime past two months after the initial dose, under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.
“I believe some of the decisions that are based on that is that the Johnson & Johnson may have a lower efficacy number in terms of protection,” said Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis.
The health department is kicking off its expanded booster options with two clinics this week. From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a Moderna booster clinic will be held on Wednesday and a Johnson & Johnson clinic on Thursday. First and second doses or Pfizer shots can also be scheduled.
To sign up for the Moderna clinic, visit signupgenius.com/go/Moderna27. For the Johnson & Johnson registration, go to signupgenius.com/go/janssen28.
The approved Moderna booster dose is 50 micrograms, half the size of a normal dose.
“We’ll have to make sure we’re very careful of who we’re giving a shot to and what it is, which is part of the reason why we’re doing the two separate vaccine days,“ Bevis said.
Bevis said the health department will assess ongoing interest in boosters and mixing and matching at these clinics. Residents can also get boosters at their pharmacies or doctor’s offices.
“We expect to have more [clinics] and I hope to have a large number of individuals coming in through our doors,” Bevis said. “You know, we try to eliminate as many barriers as we can. We don’t ask for insurance cards or anything like that, staff will be vaccinated that will be giving the vaccinations, so the public can be assured of that.”
As long as a person meets the time frame and eligibility requirements for a specific booster, he or she can get it, even if it’s a different approved brand from the original vaccination. Though the CDC has not widely recommended mixing and matching, they approved it as an option so those interested can opt in.
Bevis said he has heard that some people are interested in switching vaccine brands for the booster to avoid the side effects they had before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.