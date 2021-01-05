KANKAKEE – State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, has secured an Illinois Department of Public Health mobile COVID-19 testing site in Kankakee County.
“Many people coming back from celebrating the holidays are seeking COVID-19 tests,” Joyce said in a press release. “The mobile testing site is a convenient way to get tested, which in turn will help prevent the spread of the virus following the holidays.”
The mobile testing site will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 at the Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.
Anyone will be able to get tested at the site for free, regardless of symptoms, according to a press release. No appointment is necessary, but daily testing supplies are limited, so residents are encouraged to visit early.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
However, people with COVID-19 can spread the virus before they start showing symptoms, and some individuals may be asymptomatic. For this reason, IDPH recommends testing for anyone who has recently been part of a large gathering or has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.
