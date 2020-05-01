The Kankakee County Veterans' Council has canceled all Memorial Day celebrations, including events planned at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and the Kankakee County Courthouse.
Memorial Day is May 25, which falls under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's modified "stay at home" order that takes effect today and continues until May 30. That order calls for social distancing and prohibits large gatherings.
Organizers say they don't want the cancellation to stop the public's recognition of veterans on that day.
"The council does recommend that on Monday, May 25, some time during the day to take a moment to remember those hero veterans of ours who gave their last full measure on various battlefields, and to all of our local veterans who have served our country and have since returned home, especially to all the men and women who are sacrificing everything today as they serve around the world, protecting our freedom," said Stanley Olenjack, acting Chairman of the veterans council.
The council is planning for a Veterans' Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Kankakee County Museum.
