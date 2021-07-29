BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a back-to-school plan Tuesday which includes adopting a mask-optional policy in the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the district will be recommending, but not requiring, that its students and staff wear face masks in school in accordance with CDC guidance.
“Based on current conditions, including the fact that Illinois is in Phase 5, we are not requiring face masks in school,” he said.
Updated CDC guidance suggests that all teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks indoors.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said on Tuesday that it was adopting the latest CDC guidance as well.
At this time, the guidance is still only recommended and not required for schools, aside from the requirement that all passengers must wear masks on school buses — regardless of the school’s mask policy.
The board approved a resolution reiterating that the state is allowing for local control on pandemic mitigation measures.
“The Board acknowledges and appreciates the decision to allow locally elected school boards, in consultation with local public health departments, discretion to determine COVID-19 mitigation measures,” the resolution states.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing the superintendent to implement and modify plans as needed based on local metrics. Changes would be in effect unless action is taken upon subsequent board review.
“We will continue to amend our plans if we have to make changes,” Ehrman said. “We’re in Phase 5 right now. That could change tomorrow, though hopefully it won’t, back to Phase 4.”
Ehrman said the district surveyed its families about the potential mask policy, and over 80 percent of nearly 700 responses indicated they were in support of making masks optional, provided infection rates remain low.
He added that the support for making masks optional was higher among teachers and staff, with about 90 percent of those responding to the survey on board with the plan.
“The only way I would feel comfortable recommending amending our plans in such a way, would be to make sure we are doing this together as a collaborative team,” he said. “As much as we can draw up the plans, our staff have to help us implement those plans.”
The district transitioned back to a full schedule of in-person learning on March 23.
Ehrman noted that the unification of the state’s guidance with the CDC made planning easier for the upcoming school year, as that was not always the case previously.
“We’ve been operating fully in person since March 23, so our plans needed to be tweaked, not rebuilt,” he said.
The first day of school for Bourbonnais students will be Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.