MANTENO — With the state now indicating decisions on COVID-19 precautions will be left up to schools, districts are in the process of making those calls and getting plans into place for the 2021-22 school year.
One local school district that has already responded is Manteno CUSD 5, which announced plans to make masks optional for students and staff in the upcoming school year.
The latest CDC guidance recommends the continued use of face masks indoors for unvaccinated people ages 2 and up. State officials and agencies have adopted the guidance, but they are giving individual schools and school boards the final say on local implementation.
Other CDC guidelines for schools include to maintain 3 feet of social distance when possible and to continue other mitigation efforts such as ventilation, handwashing and staying home when sick. The guidance also suggests the use of layered prevention strategies to protect those still ineligible for vaccines, such as children under age 12.
The Kankakee County Health Department has also recommended local schools adhere to the latest CDC guidance. The department confirmed as well that those fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.
Manteno was among local districts that had been pushing for local control in the 2021-22 year.
The district shared an email template on its Facebook page earlier this month that parents could send to a local senator or representative seeking support for districts to implement precautions as they saw fit, arguing that the guidance to come “must not be a one-size-fits-all solution.”
“We are very happy to have local control back,” Superintendent Lisa Harrod said after the updated guidance was released. “Things are definitely headed in the right direction.”
Manteno was also one of several local districts that had signed a letter in late June urging Gov. JB Pritzker, the Illinois State Board of Education and other officials to clarify guidance for the 2021-22 year, with an emphasis on timeliness for back-to-school planning.
Over 350 superintendents from throughout the state signed the letter, including in St. Anne, Momence and St. George.
Harrod noted that there may be more direction to come down the line.
“We were watching the pattern last year, and sometimes there’s a delay in the information or guidance,” she said. “At this point, we’re planning what’s best for our students, keeping safety at the forefront.”
While masks will be optional, the schools will continue other mitigations wherever possible, including social distancing practices, Harrod said.
Flexibility will be key next year, as COVID-19 numbers in the area could change, she noted.
“We are encouraging parents to make their own decisions [about masks for their children], but we will also be watching COVID-19 metrics in the area closely,” she said. “If the numbers start climbing, we could go back to requiring masks.”
Harrod said one of the most common concerns coming from parents was regarding masks, with most expressing that they wanted personal choice in the matter.
However, implementing a mask-optional policy was “easier said than done” before state officials confirmed that the decision was going to be left up to schools, she said.
“Next year, the goal is to strike a balance between a sense of normalcy coupled with keeping everyone safe,” Harrod said.
The first day of school for Manteno will be Aug. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.