KANKAKEE — School district policy on face masks in the 2021-22 year was a topic of discussion during Monday’s Kankakee School Board meeting, with the majority of board members expressing that wearing masks should be a requirement.
The four board members who spoke on the topic agreed that face masks should be required for all students and staff, noting a low vaccination rate in Kankakee County and concerns about emerging coronavirus variants.
Though no decision was made Monday, the board is scheduled to vote on a back-to-school plan and mask policy during its next meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at Kankakee High School.
Board member Christopher Bohlen said the district should mandate the use of masks in schools, adding that less than 37 percent of the population in Kankakee County has been vaccinated.
“That’s a dismal performance, but it means that 36.7 percent, at best probably, of students in our school are coming from vaccinated homes,” he said. “It means that nobody from the age of 3 to 12 has been vaccinated, which is about three-fourths of our students, and it means a sketchy number of kids from 12 to 18 have been vaccinated.”
Bohlen also noted concerns about the delta variant, a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.
He said that while many staff members have been vaccinated, the continued use of masks would help protect those who have not, along with being an additional safeguard for those who have.
“If our concern is the safety of kids, I think that the best option is to mandate, in the building and on the buses, to have masks,” Bohlen said. “If you’d asked me two years ago if I thought a school district should mandate anything like this, I would have said absolutely not, but the world has changed.”
Board member Jess Gathing said that, considering the emergence of the delta variant and that many people have not been vaccinated, he also thinks masks should be required in Kankakee schools.
“I do believe now myself that if we’re going for the safety of our children and the safety of the people that live and work in this district, that we at District 111 need to mask up,” he said.
Gathing said the goal should be to do anything possible to save lives.
“It’s just a safety issue at this time, and if we can keep everybody sound and safe, then that’s the best thing in the world that we could do.”
Board member Deb Johnston said she agreed that masks should be required, noting that she has not gotten sick, even with a cold, over the past year, which she attributes to the use of masks.
“Usually during the year I get some kind of illness, but having the mask, I didn’t get sick last year,” she said. “It’s kind of weird to think that, but if it’s going to keep people from getting sick, no matter what it is, I suppose it’s a good thing.”
Board member Mary Archie said that masks are “very important for the safety of our school and our community.” She added that families that don’t want their children wearing masks all day have the option to continue with remote or hybrid learning.
“If you have even five kids in the classroom, and one of them has the virus, that’s five different families that it affects; that’s how it can spread,” Archie said. “If you have more than five, think about if you had 10 students, and that’s 10 families in the community. Then that spreads and spreads, and we’re in big trouble.”
In a July 19 survey of Illinois school districts in the Large Unit District Association (LUDA), Kankakee School District 111 indicated it would not be requiring masks for students.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said she was planning to propose a mask-optional policy for next school year.
However, based on the board discussion leaning in the opposite direction, she will change that recommendation, which will come to a vote in two weeks at the next board meeting.
“After reviewing CDC guidelines and looking at the Covid delta variant, the board members feel like, in order to keep everyone safe, it needs to be mandated,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.