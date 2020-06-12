KANKAKEE — The Kankakee and Iroquois Counties COVID-19 Community Response Fund has distributed an additional $320,000 to 17 organizations serving Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
Established by the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, the fund has raised more than $650,000 since its launch in late March, including a $200,000 grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund in late May. With this most recent round of funding, the Kankakee and Iroquois Counties Response Fund has made grants of $570,000 to 30 organizations.
"The past two months have, in many ways, transformed our lives and our community," said Kerstin Rust, executive director of United Way. "Yet, in such a challenging time, I’ve found myself filled with great hope and inspiration. Our community has truly rallied and come together quickly to respond."
The most recent grant recipients from the fund are:
• The Baby Fold
• Compassionate Ministries, Center of Hope
• Easterseals
• Good Shepherd Manor
• Kankakee Area YMCA
• Kankakee YWCA
• Kankakee County Community Services Inc.
• Kankakee County Youth Intervention Agency
• Kankakee School District Health Clinic
• Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center
• Northern Illinois Food Bank
• Pembroke Farming Family Association/Run-Away Buckers
• Pembroke Public Library
• P-Jay's House
• Spanish Community Center
• Thresholds
• Youth for Christ Life Center
“We all have a role to play in ensuring our community remains strong," said Nicole Smolkovich, executive director of the community foundation. “Together, we have been able to pool resources to efficiently get dollars where they are needed most.
"We are grateful for our community’s support and partnership," she said. "Our local response fund is an example of what can be achieved through working together."
Donations to the fund can be made with a credit or debit card by visiting myunitedway.org or cfkrv.org. Checks can also be mailed and made out to The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901. Donors are asked to reference “COVID-19 Fund" on the check.
