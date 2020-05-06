MANTENO — The American Legion Kankakee County Council has canceled its May 16 ceremony in honor of Armed Forces Day.
During the annual ceremony, all of the names of the deceased veterans in Kankakee County for the past year are read. The ceremony was set to be conducted at Legion Park in Manteno with a number of community organizations planning to participate.
“Because of the [coronavirus] situation, we feel the best thing to do is cancel the ceremony,” said Ed Cavanaugh, commander.
— Daily Journal staff report
