• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. with substantial and high transmission of the coronavirus.
Substantial transmission is considered to be those with 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. Areas of high transmission are considered to be those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period.
• The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.
• The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday aligned itself with the latest recommendations by the CDC. The state's test positivity rate now stands at 4.2%, the highest its been since April.
• The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or otherwise submit to regular testing and wear a mask — a potentially major shift in policy that reflects growing concerns about the spread of the more infectious delta variant.
Masks are again required at the White House.
• The World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus deaths globally jumped by 21% in the last week. It also noted that COVID-19 cases rose by 8% worldwide and that there are now nearly 194 million infections.
• Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. So-called breakthrough infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.
• Australia’s largest city Sydney will remain in lockdown for another month.
