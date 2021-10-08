KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College will be offering free COVID-19 testing for students three days per week starting Monday, according to a KCC news release.
Representatives from Loop Medical Center, which is providing the testing, will be available to answer questions and give a preview of the testing process from 9 to 11 a.m. today in the Cavalier Room at KCC.
The tests being offered are PCR tests.
The testing will be available on KCC’s Riverfront Campus as a convenience to students, according to the release.
The weekly testing schedule is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Appointments are required and can be made through Loop Medical Center’s secure and HIPPA-approved web portal, according to the release. Test results can also be accessed through the portal.
More information on how to access the portal was emailed to students Wednesday.
Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order requires all college students to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo frequent testing.
KCC is following measures to make sure the order is followed, according to the release.
Vaccinated students can provide proof of vaccination with KCC to opt out of weekly testing.
