KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College won’t be requiring students to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but the college has found a way to sweeten the deal for those who do — a free class worth up to $495.
KCC President Michael Boyd said the free course offer is a “pretty substantial incentive” to encourage everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination to do so.
The more people who voluntarily decide to get vaccinated, the safer it will be for everyone to use the community college environment to get the job training and skills needed for the current job market, Boyd said.
“We are aware that other colleges across the state and nation are offering incentives for their students to be vaccinated,” Boyd said. “We certainly understand it is a personal choice, but we really want to share with students our understanding that vaccinations have an impact, and we are happy to provide that incentive.”
KCC is offering a free class during the Fall 2021 semester to anyone who brings in their vaccination card and student ID.
The incentive is being funded through federal COVID-19, specifically the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III.
According to a KCC press release, the free class is offered as a tuition credit at the time of registration, with a maximum value of $495.
“We will continue to do what we can to support our students in a really challenging time,” Boyd said.
To redeem, the student must show his/her own original COVID-19 vaccination card and KCC student ID card. Electronic copies and duplicates are not accepted.
Students who have already registered and paid can follow those same procedures to receive a refund check.
The free class for vaccinated individuals is available only for KCC students enrolled in a credit class or developmental education class for the Fall 2021 semester.
Dual credit, non-credit continuing education, adult education and English as a Second Language classes are excluded. Employees and their dependents are also excluded. The offer expires Dec. 1.
Other rules include:
- The offer applies only to tuition and basic fees of $165 per credit hour. Additional fees (including lab fees, out-of-district fees and others) are not included.
- The college will not give any cash back, and it is offered to people who come in-person only.
- There is a limit of one free class per student.
For more information about the free class incentive, contact the accounting office at accounting office@kcc.edu or 815-802-8140.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.