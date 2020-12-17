KANKAKEE — Superintendent Genevra Walters updated the Kankakee School Board this week on COVID-19 numbers within the district.
A total of 75 adults and 39 students have tested positive for the virus since the district started tracking cases in May.
Additionally, two adults and one student are currently in quarantine.
“For a district our size, I would say [the numbers] are actually really good,” Walters said.
Walters said school nurses would be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to employees at the district’s health clinic as soon as they become available.
The Kankakee County Health Department confirmed vaccinations could be available for school teachers and staff as soon as mid January.
About half the district’s staff indicated in a survey that they would be willing to take the vaccine when it first becomes available, Walters said.
