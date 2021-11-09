KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Public Library is hosting a vaccine clinic with the help of the Illinois Department of Public Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
Persons 18 years of age and older can schedule an appointment for a dose of the Moderna vaccine. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines may also be available, according to a library press release.
Second doses will be administered between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
Call the Illinois Department of Public Health Hotline at 833-621-1284 for more information or visit coronavirus.illinois.gov.
