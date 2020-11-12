KANKAKEE — The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Kankakee County led 21st Circuit Chief Judge Michael Kramer ordering all criminal and traffic proceedings and trials scheduled at the courthouse to be continued into the new year.
It marks the second time such an order was put into effect since March. The first order was the result of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at home order.
“A variety of factors led up to the issuance of the administrative order,” Kramer said of the new closures. “Of course, the spike in COVID cases community wide was the largest factor.”
There was no outbreak in the courthouse.
The new guidelines come as the circuit clerk’s traffic division office reopened on Monday for the first time since Oct. 27. An employee in the division tested positive for COVID.
Emergency motions and bond-related motions filed with at least 24-hours notice will be heard.
The daily bond call for traffic and criminals will continue to take place. The bond call for traffic is set for 11 a.m. and criminal 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 109 on the first floor.
In regard to civil cases, those will be held via Zoom between all parties. Visit k3county.net/21stJudicial/AdminOrders.html for more information.
Earlier this week, the County Administration building was closed to the public due to the surge in cases. Those needing to conduct business in the building must make an appointment.
Iroquois County
Last week, the Iroquois County Administrative Center was closed to the general public until further notice.
All normal county functions will remain in operation 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Services will be available to the public by appointment only.
For contact information, visit the county’s website at co.iroquois.il.us.
